Thundershower ends Elko's eight-week dry streak

ELKO – Thunderstorms washed away Elko’s extended dry streak on Tuesday, as measurable precipitation fell for the first time in eight weeks.

The National Weather Service measured seven-hundredths of an inch of rain at the airport by 6 p.m. Tuesday. It was the first significant rainfall since .22 of an inch fell on June 29.

The storm was much heavier on the east side of town than the west. A total of .23 of an inch was measured at the National Weather Service station.

Eureka received .06 of an inch, and Winnemucca .05.

Tuesday’s brief downpour did little to boost Elko’s water year total, which now stands at 6.14 inches. That is well below the average of 9.27 inches by this time of year. More than 3 inches of rain would need to fall over the next five weeks to make up the difference.

The latest drought monitor map shows most of Elko County in the moderately dry stage. Conditions are normal in the extreme northern portion of the county, while the Ruby Mountains are listed in extreme drought. Most of east-central Nevada and southwestern Utah are also in extreme drought.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week. Elko’s highs will drop from the mid-90s on Wednesday to the lower 90s into the weekend and then into the lower 80s at the first of next week.

