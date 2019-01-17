ELKO – Thunder rattled Spring Creek and Lamoille late Thursday morning.
At 1:21 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spring Creek, moving northeast at 40 mph, reported the National Weather Service.
Dime size hail and wind gusts of 30-40 mph were possible with this storm.
“This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service,” the agency stated.
