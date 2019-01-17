Try 1 month for 99¢
January thunderstorm

Thunderstorms are shown in yellow and red on this 11:30 a.m. radar image.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Thunder rattled Spring Creek and Lamoille late Thursday morning.

At 1:21 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spring Creek, moving northeast at 40 mph, reported the National Weather Service.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 30-40 mph were possible with this storm.

“This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service,” the agency stated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Load comments