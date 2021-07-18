Thunderstorms in forecast for Elko area

ELKO – Fire or flood?

Both are possible over the next couple of days, according to a special statement from the National Weather Service.

Strong high pressure developing over the Rockies is bringing a southerly and moist flow to northern and central Nevada. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across central Nevada and move northward.

Some of these storms, especially north of and including Interstate 80, could produce little to no rainfall and gusty winds to 50 mph.

By Monday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the entire forecast area. Sufficient shear and instability is forecast across portions of central Nevada. These ingredients could produce isolated strong thunderstorms with the potential for small hail and strong gusty winds. In addition, moderate to locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well, leading to localized flooding.

Areas that could see the strong storms and rainfall for Monday include portions of Lander/Eureka, southern Elko, White Pine, and northern Nye counties.

Elko’s high is expected to reach 101 on Sunday, then dip to the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday.

