Thursday forecast: A little cooler before heating up big-time

ELKO – Elko felt its first 70-degree day of the year on Tuesday, and the first 80-degree day may not be far behind.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday before rebounding back into the 70s this weekend and possibly reaching the 80s by Tuesday.

The extended forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees next Wednesday.

Normal highs this time of year are around 60 degrees.

Elko picked up a mere .01 of an inch of precipitation overnight, bringing April’s total so far to .18. That’s more than half an inch below the average amount of .70 of an inch.

A few showers were lingering in the central part of the county Thursday morning.

