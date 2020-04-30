Thursday forecast: After record high, showers give way to blowing dust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Rain showers marched through Elko County overnight and into Thursday morning, but the forecast calls for blowing dust by afternoon.

Winds will gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. This could create areas of blowing dust after 5 p.m.

Record highs were set across the region on Wednesday. Elko’s high of 88 beat the old record of 86 set in 1992. Winnemucca’s high of 90 topped the old record of 87, also set in 1992.

Temperatures will continue to run well above normal. The high for Elko on Thursday is expected to hit 79 degrees, dropping to 72 on Friday and back into the mid-70s over the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast well into next week.

The warm temperatures are resulting in increased rates of snowmelt, and elevated flows on many of the higher elevation creeks, streams and rivers in Elko County. "The Bruneau River is one site that bears watching closely. The water is flowing fast and will be cold -- use caution if traveling on rural roads or venturing into the backcountry," stated the weather service.

Precipitation remains at a deficit in April. The weather service has recorded .19 of an inch in Elko for the month, compared with a normal mark of .94. Precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1 totals about 5 inches compared with a normal mark of 7 inches.

