Thursday forecast: Clearing and warmer
Thursday forecast: Clearing and warmer

Thursday forecast
ELKO – Temperatures warmed up overnight and into Thursday morning, after being 10 degrees below normal earlier in the week.

“A warm front that moved through the area last night has caused temperatures to rise above freezing in most valley locations with further warming expected through the afternoon,” stated the National Weather Service.

Highs in Elko for the next few days will be in the upper 40s to near 50, under mostly clear skies.

The warmer temps won’t be around for long, however, as they return to normal levels Sunday and into next week with highs in the upper 30s.

