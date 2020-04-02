Thursday forecast: Dry and cooler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below normal today as northeastern Nevada experiences a few dry days before the next chance of precipitation arrives.

Highs in Elko will be in the mid-40s Thursday and the mid-50s Friday, possibly reaching 60 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of scattered rain and snow showers returns Saturday night and continues into next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0