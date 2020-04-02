Thursday forecast: Dry and cooler
Thursday forecast
NWS

ELKO – Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below normal today as northeastern Nevada experiences a few dry days before the next chance of precipitation arrives.

Highs in Elko will be in the mid-40s Thursday and the mid-50s Friday, possibly reaching 60 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of scattered rain and snow showers returns Saturday night and continues into next week.

