Thursday forecast: Drying out in Elko County
Thursday forecast: Drying out in Elko County

Thursday forecast
ELKO – Thursday’s forecast looks pretty good unless you are going to White Pine County.

Mostly sunny skies but unseasonably cool weather is on tap for Elko County, while a winter storm warning has been posted for White Pine.

Elko’s high on Thursday is forecast in the lower to mid-40s, with gradual warming into the lower to mid-50s by Saturday. Then a chance of rain and snow returns on Sunday.

White Pine County could see 2-4 inches of snow with up to 8 inches in the mountains on Thursday, bringing hazardous driving conditions.

