Thursday forecast: Drying out in Elko County

ELKO – Thursday’s forecast looks pretty good unless you are going to White Pine County.
Mostly sunny skies but unseasonably cool weather is on tap for Elko County, while a winter storm warning has been posted for White Pine.
Elko’s high on Thursday is forecast in the lower to mid-40s, with gradual warming into the lower to mid-50s by Saturday. Then a chance of rain and snow returns on Sunday.
White Pine County could see 2-4 inches of snow with up to 8 inches in the mountains on Thursday, bringing hazardous driving conditions.
