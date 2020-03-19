Thursday forecast: Last day of winter, adverse driving conditions and crash on I-80

ELKO – Winter is on its way out but snow and ice continue to cause travel problems in northeastern Nevada.

“Snow showers early this morning are causing slick roads with lowered visibility at times,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service.

A vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 80 about 12 miles east of Elko shortly before 8 a.m.

Winter driving conditions were reported on most Elko-area highways, including I-80 from Elko to Oasis, U.S. Highway 93 both north and south of Wells, Lamoille Highway, and the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways.

The forecast calls for a continued chance of snow showers throughout Thursday morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Spring officially begins Thursday night.

