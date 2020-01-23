Thursday forecast: Precipitation returns tonight

ELKO – Warm winter weather continues Thursday with partly sunny skies, but it won’t stay dry for long.

“Brief high pressure builds over Nevada today resulting in dry conditions along with slightly above normal high temperatures as most valley locations warm into the mid-40s to low 50s,” stated the National Weather Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The high pressure will drift eastward Thursday night, allowing precipitation to return to the northern and central part of the state.

Snow levels are uncertain because of the above-normal temperatures

“Most valley locations are expected to see mainly rain, possibly with brief periods of snow” beginning Thursday night … Little if any valley snowfall, however higher summits and mountains of Humboldt and Elko Counties may see 1-3 inches of new snow.”

The precipitation will move out Friday night but more wet weather arrives Saturday night through Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0