Thursday forecast: Snow moving out fast

ELKO – More wet conditions were reported on Elko-area roads overnight after another round of light snow.

Mountain City Highway and the Lamoille and Jiggs highways had adverse driving conditions, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation, as did Interstate 80 east of Elko and over Emigrant and Pequop summits.

Precipitation has fallen in Elko on more than half of the days in January and now stands at just above normal for the month, at 1.12 inches. The amount of snow is about 5 inches below the normal mark of 20 inches.

The forecast continues to be a roller coaster. Partly sunny skies are forecast later Thursday and into the weekend as highs climb into the 50s on Saturday. Then a chance of snow returns on Sunday.

“The first week of February is on track to start off on the wrong foot,” stated the National Weather Service. “The ridge responsible for the warmer weather on Saturday begins to flatten out as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. This cold front still looks like it’ll move through the state quickly by taking the day Sunday to sweep through starting in northwestern Nevada, and exiting out of southeastern Nevada.”

Snow amounts could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.

Drier but colder weather is on tap through at least the early part of next week.

