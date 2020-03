ELKO – Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for northeastern Nevada, possibly warmer than the 63 degrees reached on Feb. 28.

Average highs in early March are in the upper 40s.

Elko’s forecast high for Thursday and Friday is 67 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will drop back into the 50s over the weekend as a low pressure system brings a chance of rain to the region. Elko will see a 30% chance of scattered showers on Saturday.

