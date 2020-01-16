Thursday forecast: Wind, snow moving in later today

ELKO – Another windy day is ahead in northeastern Nevada as snow returns to the forecast.

“Southerly winds will increase later this morning, becoming breezy in northern Nevada and quite windy in central Nevada, where wind advisories are in effect from 10 a.m. through this evening,” stated the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory includes the east side of the Ruby Mountains.

“A band of snow will begin to move into western Nevada in the late afternoon and then overspread the state from west to east Thursday evening and into the night before exiting the state sometime on Friday morning. This may cause some blowing snow during the evening hours.

“Snowfall amounts will be limited by the fairly quick movement of the snow band and are still expected to be 1/2 inch to 2 inches in the valleys and 3-6 inches in the mountains.”

The chance of snow in Elko is listed at 70% Thursday night and 20% Friday morning.

The extended forecast calls for dry weather Friday afternoon through the holiday weekend, with a slight chance of snow showers returning Monday night.

