Thursday weather: Springish

ELKO – The weather will be almost spring-like Thursday as highs reach 50 degrees under sunny skies before the next weather system moves in over the weekend.

Elko’s high will be about 10 degrees above normal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So far, February has been much drier than normal with only .03 of an inch of precipitation. That’s about one-tenth of the average amount by mid-February.

The next chance of rain and snow showers will arrive Friday or Saturday.

“A weak disturbance moves through northern Nevada Friday and may produce a few light snow showers, mainly in the mountains of Elko County,” stated the National Weather Service forecast. “A stronger system will begin to affect northern Nevada late Saturday, as a cold front may bring rain and snow showers Sunday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0