Thursday weather: Springish

ELKO – The weather will be almost spring-like Thursday as highs reach 50 degrees under sunny skies before the next weather system moves in over the weekend.
Elko’s high will be about 10 degrees above normal.
So far, February has been much drier than normal with only .03 of an inch of precipitation. That’s about one-tenth of the average amount by mid-February.
The next chance of rain and snow showers will arrive Friday or Saturday.
“A weak disturbance moves through northern Nevada Friday and may produce a few light snow showers, mainly in the mountains of Elko County,” stated the National Weather Service forecast. “A stronger system will begin to affect northern Nevada late Saturday, as a cold front may bring rain and snow showers Sunday.”