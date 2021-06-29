Tight supplies affect building projects

Although lumber prices are slipping on the futures market, building material costs are still through the roof and in short supply, demand for new and older houses is strong despite higher prices.
“What’s really happening is that inventory is so low that it is making demand even higher,” said Kaci Lynch, new owner of Coldwell Banker Excel. “New construction home builders are having a hard time keeping up with the pace as prices increase with supplies. Most home builders have a wait list.”
She said some builders are pulling back because prices for materials are increasing monthly so they cannot provide an accurate price for advance sales. Instead, they are waiting until framing has started on a house before listing the house. Others are not doing new contracts.
Coldwell Banker represents Arnold Beck Construction Inc. and Bailey Homes, and they “don’t list until they are framed. They are not doing any pre-solds,” said Lynch, who acquired Coldwell Banker Excel from James Winer earlier this year.
Currently, the median home price in Elko is $320,419, and home prices in Elko have gone up 11% in one year, or about $35,100. Houses in Spring Creek have gone up 17%, or $51,900, in a year’s time, with a median price of $304,912. Countywide, homes of all types have gone up in price by 12.4% to a median price of $300,941.
“It’s crazy,” said Lynch, who reported that as of June 28 there were 18 active listings in Spring Creek, 16 listings in Elko and 68 active listings countywide on the Multiple Listing Service. “When a listing goes live, there are back-to-back showings on the first day.”
Still, construction has continued in the Elko area even with the higher prices and shortages of materials.
Resilient contractors
“Local contractors, for the most part, have been able to resolve any short-term labor and building material shortages. Elko has always been resilient to economic events,” said Jeff Ford, Elko’s building official. “The pandemic did impact the construction industry, but construction never shut down in Elko.”
He said that “the feedback that I am getting from both residential and commercial contractors is the challenge of estimating building costs with material prices increasing daily. Another concern is the availability and very long lead times for materials across the board.”
Ford said that in recent meetings with building officials across the state, “it is apparent other jurisdictions are experiencing the same issues.”
Rick Lierz, chief executive officer of Boise-based Franklin Building Supply that has an Elko store, said his company is telling builders they need to add at least a month to their completion forecast because of all the delays in obtaining lumber and supplies.
Lumber prices started to surge in July of last year, tampered off in the fall and then started climbing again, he said.
“This year, it’s been insane, at levels we have never seen before in the industry,” Lierz said. “It’s kind of a quagmire right now. If you can find the wood, you have to find a truck and driver. All the competitors are going through the same thing.”
Lumber prices are coming down on the futures market, and companies are buying now for the fall, but “the price is not going down at the pump” at this point, he said by phone.
The Nasdaq market report for shows that the 52-week high for lumber futures per 1,000 board feet was $1,670 but on June 28 the price was $797.30, up $23.30.
On the bright side, Lierz said companies are starting to see “prompt wood,” which is lumber a sawmill suddenly has more of than expected and will sell at a lower price. When Franklin Building Supply buys a truckload of “prompt wood” at a lower price that will be blended with 15 truckloads at the higher price to bring the overall price down.
He said his company can buy in bulk and send lumber to Elko by train car or truck, and the distribution center in Jerome, Idaho, “can mix and match” supplies to the needs of Franklin stores.
Demand is higher than supply for kitchen cabinets, too.
“Kitchen cabinet lead times are way out,” Lierz said. “You used to get them in three weeks. Now, you are lucky to get them in eight weeks.”
Home Depot in Elko reports the store has plenty of lumber in stock, but prices are high, and there is no word on when prices might return at the store to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. However, pressure-treated lumber prices are starting to drop at the store.
Concrete, pipe shortages
Scott MacRitchie of Jordanelle Mortgage, who develops subdivisions in Elko, said lumber has started to come down but as a developer what hits his bottom line is the high prices of conduit and concrete needed to get a subdivision ready for builders.
“Plastic piping has more than doubled in price,” he said in a phone interview from Park City, Utah, where he also develops projects.
He said the plastic conduit is in such short supply that stores are restricting sales to 30 “sticks” at a time, so his company has to go to the store “every single day to get 30 pieces.” And concrete must be booked two weeks out, and even then, only if he calls at 5 a.m.
MacRitchie said the higher conduit and concrete prices mean the costs of lots go up, but that has not slowed housing construction demand.
He said Jordanelle has sold out Elko lots through 2023. The developer is finishing up the Tower Hills Subdivision in the Chukar Drive neighborhood and has started the Zephyr Heights Subdivision on the east side of Jennings Way, with all 70 lots presold.
Elko City Council in June approved unit one of Zephyr that covers 18 lots.
Jordanelle also is developing the Hamilton Stage Subdivision in Elko County and only about 20-30 lots out of 225 remain, MacRitchie said.
Developing a subdivision takes roughly three years from start to finish, and “no market holds for that long,” MacRitchie said. “For us, it’s a tough market. If we are paying top dollar now, it makes us nervous.”
He also said that “at some point the supply chain” prices will come down, and builders will reduce new home prices, affecting those who paid prices at the pinnacle. Those who bought before the pandemic “are sitting pretty good.”
The company owns 2,300 acres in the city, said MacRitchie, who came to Elko in 2009 when gold was booming but much of the rest of the country was in an economic slowdown.
Subdivisions that came before the Elko City Council so far in 2021 include Town Homes at Ruby View on the south side of Indian View Heights, Ruby Mountain Peaks on the east side of Jennings Way between Mountain City Highway and Bluff Avenue and Copper Trails phase 2 at Copper Street and Mittry Avenue.
Also, Ruby Vista Ranch LLC recently asked Elko County Commissioners to sponsor an application for an $18 million congressional earmark $18 million for the subdivision’s first phase of 420 houses, 320 apartment units and 25 acres of commercial development south of Elko. Commissioners voted in favor.
Looking at Elko and Spring Creek, real estate broker Lynch said that “in the bigger picture, there is not a lot of land to build on, and there is just not a lot of development.”
People moving
Nationwide, the COVID-19 pandemic led people who can work from home to relocate to rural areas, which helped the boost for housing. People moving to Elko are still motivated by the mining industry for the most part, Lynch said.
“Demand is real. There is a real shortage of housing in America, and COVID unleashed the demand. People want to spread out,” Lierz said.
Those who stayed home during the pandemic undertook remodeling or expansion projects, and that also boosted the demand for lumber and building materials, but NBC News reported that Dustin Jalbert, an analyst with Fastmarkets, expects that with people returning to their offices as the pandemic eases, they will likely spend less money on renovation projects.
Reports on lumber shortages and the high cost of lumber vary in news reports.
The Wall Street Journal on June 23 reported that wood-pricing service Random Lengths said its framing lumber composite index dropped to $1,010, down from $1,210 the prior week. The index topped out at $1,515 in late May when sawmills were swamped with orders and could basically name their price.
Better Homes and Gardens stated online June 26 that over the past year, the cost of lumber has increased 430%, from $259 per 1,000 board feet to more than $1,300, citing Fixr, a home remodeling source.
Bloomberg reported on June 23 that the price of lumber will fall further in coming months as sawmills increase production, though demand is expected to hold strong, citing Capital Economics, which forecast that lumber prices would drop to $600 per 1,000 board feet by the end of this year.