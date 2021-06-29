Tight supplies affect building projects

“Kitchen cabinet lead times are way out,” Lierz said. “You used to get them in three weeks. Now, you are lucky to get them in eight weeks.”

Home Depot in Elko reports the store has plenty of lumber in stock, but prices are high, and there is no word on when prices might return at the store to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. However, pressure-treated lumber prices are starting to drop at the store.

Concrete, pipe shortages

Scott MacRitchie of Jordanelle Mortgage, who develops subdivisions in Elko, said lumber has started to come down but as a developer what hits his bottom line is the high prices of conduit and concrete needed to get a subdivision ready for builders.

“Plastic piping has more than doubled in price,” he said in a phone interview from Park City, Utah, where he also develops projects.

He said the plastic conduit is in such short supply that stores are restricting sales to 30 “sticks” at a time, so his company has to go to the store “every single day to get 30 pieces.” And concrete must be booked two weeks out, and even then, only if he calls at 5 a.m.

MacRitchie said the higher conduit and concrete prices mean the costs of lots go up, but that has not slowed housing construction demand.