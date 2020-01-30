Time travel with tintypes

Tintypes have a real timeless quality, said Martini-Fuller.

“Collodion (gun cotton) is mixed with ether and 190 proof alcohol and that makes the base of the emulsion,” Martini-Fuller said.

The mixture is applied to a plate and then the plate is dipped into a silver nitrate bath. This soaks into the gun cotton, creating a light-sensitive emulsion.

“We use aluminum [for the plate] from a trophy company,” he said.

Martini-Fuller has to load the film inside a light-tight camera bag, then insert the film carrier into the back of a large format camera. Once he is ready to make an exposure, he lifts the “dark slide” and removes the lens cap, all the while flashing strobes for an intense burst of light which speeds up the exposure process.

Then the film must be developed.

“We use ferric sulfate mixed with glacial acetic acid and water,” Martini-Fuller said. “The development time is about 20 seconds.”

“It all has to be done before the plate dries, which is about 12 to 15 minutes,” he said. “Once it dries it is no longer light-sensitive.”

Martini-Fuller learned this process only about six months ago but he wanted to do more with it.