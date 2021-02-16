Tiny homes and big hearts – builder donates portion of proceeds from project

Each tiny house will have a parking pad in the back of the lot with access to the alley. There will also be a patio off the back door.

“It will be an elevated look and feel when you come in here,” Turner said.

The buildings are being constructed to maximize light but retain privacy. The kitchen and living area are in front and bedroom and bath in the back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The way the houses are set up will encourage community interaction, according to Turner, who is originally from Ireland where semi-detached housing is common.

The Fir Street houses are already sold, but Koinonia has plans to build 32 more tiny homes with two bedrooms. Construction is estimated for 2022.

“We have more people wanting them,” Fitzgerald said.

“If you don’t think home ownership is viable for you, we are trying to plan that for you,” Turner said. “We are trying to fill that gap. Having these tiny house options makes that available.”

Turner said the tiny homes can be customized for older individuals who might need a wheelchair ramp access.

Koinonia is a Greek word which represents fellowship, joint participation or the share which one has in a society.