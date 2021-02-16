Tiny homes and big hearts – builder donates portion of proceeds from project

ELKO – During the last few years, the ”tiny house trend” has been gaining a lot of popularity in the United States and elsewhere. It is part of a move toward sustainability, affordability and minimalist living. Most people read about tiny homes in their favorite decorating magazines. But, now, one developer has brought the trend to our region.
“This is our ‘Fir Street Project,’ said Lisa Turner, Koinonia Construction co-owner and construction supervisor. “These are six tiny homes. They are each one bed and one bath, 672 square feet. My husband found this parcel online and these are the original city sized lots, 25-foot wide and 110-feet deep. Most builders would look at that and say, ‘I can’t build on that.’”
“We’ve always wanted to do a tiny house project and this really lent to that.”
Turner says the look is “modern farmhouse,” which will fit in well with the “Tree Street” setting.
Owner Luke Fitzgerald comes from a family background in development. His father has been in the construction business in the Reno area for many years.
“We ended up here in Elko because it was booming,” Turner said.
Each tiny house will have a parking pad in the back of the lot with access to the alley. There will also be a patio off the back door.
“It will be an elevated look and feel when you come in here,” Turner said.
The buildings are being constructed to maximize light but retain privacy. The kitchen and living area are in front and bedroom and bath in the back.
The way the houses are set up will encourage community interaction, according to Turner, who is originally from Ireland where semi-detached housing is common.
The Fir Street houses are already sold, but Koinonia has plans to build 32 more tiny homes with two bedrooms. Construction is estimated for 2022.
“We have more people wanting them,” Fitzgerald said.
“If you don’t think home ownership is viable for you, we are trying to plan that for you,” Turner said. “We are trying to fill that gap. Having these tiny house options makes that available.”
Turner said the tiny homes can be customized for older individuals who might need a wheelchair ramp access.
Koinonia is a Greek word which represents fellowship, joint participation or the share which one has in a society.
“A key part of why we do business is to give back to the community,” Turner said. “
Fitzgerald struck up a conversation with neighbor and Horizon Hospice executive director Billie Jean Crawford when he was first mapping out the homes. The couple saw an opportunity to help the community hospice during a time when most nonprofits are unable to host their major fundraisers. Normally, Horizon Hospice would be having their yearly “Souper Bowl” dinner and sale but COVID regulations prevent large gatherings.
When the homes close Koinonia will donate funds to Horizon Hospice.
“The funding will help greatly,” said Crawford. “The Souper Bowl is almost our whole budget.”
“It’s one of those things we have been wanting to get involved in,” Fitzgerald said.
