Toasty weather, wind prompt fire weather watch

ELKO – Temperatures will be near record highs Wednesday afternoon across much of Nevada, including a forecast of 103 in Elko.
Highs have been running 10-15 degrees above normal for much of the past month. Elko hit 100 for the first time this year on Tuesday.
A heat advisory is in effect for the Elko area through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Gusty winds are in the forecast for Thursday. A fire weather watch has been issued for the Elko area Thursday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity as low as 8 percent.
Temperatures will drop Friday to a high of 97 degrees but bounce back into the hundreds by Sunday, the Nation Weather Service is predicting. Lows will be around 60 degrees.
Early July normally sees highs around 90 degrees and lows around 50.