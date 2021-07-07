 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toasty weather, wind prompt fire weather watch
0 comments
alert top story

Toasty weather, wind prompt fire weather watch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire weather watch
NWS

ELKO – Temperatures will be near record highs Wednesday afternoon across much of Nevada, including a forecast of 103 in Elko.

Highs have been running 10-15 degrees above normal for much of the past month. Elko hit 100 for the first time this year on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A heat advisory is in effect for the Elko area through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are in the forecast for Thursday. A fire weather watch has been issued for the Elko area Thursday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity as low as 8 percent.

Temperatures will drop Friday to a high of 97 degrees but bounce back into the hundreds by Sunday, the Nation Weather Service is predicting. Lows will be around 60 degrees.

Early July normally sees highs around 90 degrees and lows around 50.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises again in Florida condo collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News