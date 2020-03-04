Tobacco ordinance will set fines for youths caught smoking

ELKO – The first reading of a county ordinance prohibiting possession of tobacco by a child under the age of 18 will go before the Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.

A draft of the ordinance prohibits anyone 18 years old and younger from possessing, purchasing, or attempting to possess or purchase tobacco products.

Tobacco products are defined as cigarettes, cigarette paper, and products made or derived from tobacco.

The Commissioners approved the ordinance to be drafted on Feb. 5 after hearing from Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham, who described the effects of vaping on his campus in the past three years.

He called for action in the wake of seeing three students suffer vape-related illnesses on school grounds.

“We would like to see a police officer have the ability to write a citation to a minor who is standing on a corner smoking or vaping, largely because it is a public health issue,” Wickersham told the Commissioners. “We don’t know what they’re vaping.”

Activities that are not an offense related to tobacco include handling or transporting tobacco products in the course of lawful employment or in the presence of a parent, spouse, or legal guardian who is 18 years old or older.

