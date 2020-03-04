Tobacco ordinance will set fines for youths caught smoking

ELKO – The first reading of a county ordinance prohibiting possession of tobacco by a child under the age of 18 will go before the Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.
A draft of the ordinance prohibits anyone 18 years old and younger from possessing, purchasing, or attempting to possess or purchase tobacco products.
Tobacco products are defined as cigarettes, cigarette paper, and products made or derived from tobacco.
The Commissioners approved the ordinance to be drafted on Feb. 5 after hearing from Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham, who described the effects of vaping on his campus in the past three years.
He called for action in the wake of seeing three students suffer vape-related illnesses on school grounds.
“We would like to see a police officer have the ability to write a citation to a minor who is standing on a corner smoking or vaping, largely because it is a public health issue,” Wickersham told the Commissioners. “We don’t know what they’re vaping.”
Activities that are not an offense related to tobacco include handling or transporting tobacco products in the course of lawful employment or in the presence of a parent, spouse, or legal guardian who is 18 years old or older.
You have free articles remaining.
There is also an exemption for possessing or using tobacco products for an established religious purpose.
Penalties for a minor who is found in violation of the ordinance are covered under Nevada Revised Statute 62E.440, which orders the child to pay a $25 fine for the first offense and upwards to $75 for three or more offenses.
The juvenile would also have to attend and complete a tobacco and cessation program, and the charge could result in a delayed, restricted or suspended driver’s license when the teen is eligible to apply.
All tobacco offenses for children 18 and younger would go through Elko County Juvenile Court.
According to Heather Plager, chief of Juvenile Probation, the ordinance could affect juvenile courts in a couple of ways, including additional court hearings and program funding.
At the Feb. 5 county meeting, Plager said she agreed vaping among youths is a “large issue. I imagine we would get a lot of tickets or citations from this ordinance.”
However, she wanted the Commissioners to take into consideration that the ordinance might have a financial impact on the juvenile court for arranging the tobacco and cessation awareness program through PACE Coalition, which stopped offering classes several years ago.
“I don’t know if there would be a fiscal expense to my department to try and arrange those classes to be offered again,” Plager said.
The Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. March 4 in the Nannini Administration Building, Suite 102, 540 Court Street.