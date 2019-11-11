Today is Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day

Arizona Daily Life

Everett Hodge, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, reacts as Chelsee Hicks with The Manhattan Dolls sings over his shoulder during a World War II veterans luncheon in Tucson, Ariz., on Nov. 7, 2019. "She must have liked me," Hodge said after she walked away. The Army vet from Bloomington, Indiana landed on Utah Beach during D-Day and marched from France to Germany fighting in the Battle of the Rhine.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Every Nov. 11 is set aside for honoring military veterans in the U.S., and this year the holiday falls on a Monday.

The 2019 Elko County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.

“Please join the Elko County Board of Commissioners in honoring the men and women who have laid their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of citizens of the United States of America,” stated the board.

The grand marshal this year will be Elko’s VFW Post 2350.

The forecast calls for sunny skies and above-normal temperatures, but commissioners said the parade is held annually no matter what the weather brings.

Nov. 11 was chosen because it is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I.

In 1954, the name of the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to include all veterans of all wars.

