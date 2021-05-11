Tonopah man killed in crash of NDOT tanker truck

ELKO – A Tonopah man died May 5 in a crash east of Tonopah that officials say was caused by tire failure on the Nevada Department of Transportation rig he was driving.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 2:44 p.m. to the scene on U.S. Highway 6 about 33 miles east of Tonopah.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) asphalt oil tanker was traveling westbound on US6 in the westbound lane. The tire tread separated on the left front tire causing the vehicle to travel across the eastbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder where the vehicle overturned,” stated NHP.

Joseph Wayne Paul, 59, succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased.

The cargo tank ruptured, spilling approximately 1,600 gallons of asphalt oil which was quickly remediated by NDOT personnel.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0