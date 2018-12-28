ELKO – President Donald Trump’s visit to Elko was 2018’s top local news story, based on reader interest at elkodaily.com.
The president cited America’s prosperity under his administration as he campaigned for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Nevada gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.
Trump told the crowd of about 8,500 supporters that the election boiled down to the essentials: the high number of people getting jobs, and the lower poverty rate.
The jubilant crowd stood for hours at Elko’s airport for the president’s appearance. Only a handful of opponents stood outside.
Trump declared the Democrats’ surge in Nevada was weakening.
“I think that blue wave is being rapidly shattered,” he said.
Instead, Nevada saw major losses not only among top-level candidates like Heller and Laxalt but also in races for the Legislature.
Trump’s visit was the first by a sitting president since George W. Bush came here in November 2006 to support Republicans running in the mid-term elections. Barack Obama visited Elko three times for the 2008 election but that was when he was a senator. He did not return while in office as president.
In other political news, city councilman Reece Keener was elected to replace Chris Johnson as mayor of Elko.
A businessman and an Elko resident for the past 20 years, Keener pledged to run the city like the CEO of a $50 million a year corporation.
He faced only one opponent, Marcie Logsden, a nurse who had lobbied the council to allow a medical marijuana establishment to operate in Elko.
The city had already enacted and extended a moratorium on sales, and voted in February to permanently ban recreational and medical marijuana shops in the city limits. Council members were split on the issue, leaving it up to Mayor Johnson to cast the deciding vote.
In his bid for mayor, Keener argued that not only was marijuana still illegal on the federal level, it was not compatible with the region’s mining industry.
The major mines conduct pre-employment screenings and do random testing, as well as tests based on reasonable suspicion and after safety incidents or accidents.
“Newmont has taken a zero tolerance position on marijuana use in the workplace,” Newmont Mining Corp. said in a statement. “Employees who test positive will be terminated.”
Meanwhile, tribal officials in Ely opened a recreational and medical marijuana dispensary, and West Wendover’s city council approved an ordinance allowing a similar but much larger facility to be opened near the Utah border in the coming year.
Drugs were also an issue in the Elko County Sheriff’s election, but from a different angle.
When Sheriff Jim Pitts and challenger Sgt. Aitor Narvaiza faced off in a candidate forum in October, Narvaiza advocated a change in how the department addresses drug crimes.
“We need to go out there and talk to other counties. We can go to other agencies and get more personnel to attack this issue,” he said.
Pitts said he already increased manpower in the narcotics task force, nearly doubling the number of arrests from the prior year.
Elko County Commissioners approved the use of statewide marijuana funds to hire an additional narcotics officer. Like the city, Elko County bans marijuana sales within its borders.
Narvaiza pledged to work with mental health professionals to create a program to help Elko County Jail inmates.
He won the election, and will take office in January.
Another top political issue was a ballot question that would have forced deregulation of the electricity market in Nevada, which has long been operated by NV Energy.
Local opposition grew strong leading into the election, despite the measure’s easy passage in its first appearance before voters.
By the time votes were counted, the Energy Choice Initiative was the only one of six ballot questions to fail. Still, the state continues to hear and approve requests from large power users to leave NV Energy’s service territory and purchase electricity from a different provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.