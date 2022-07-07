Top times from Thursday's slack at Silver State Stampede

Tie-down roping
- Shane Hanchey, 8.3 seconds
- John Douch, 8.3 seconds
Steer wrestling
- Rowdy Parrott, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)
- Blake Mindemann, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)
- Tyler Waguespack, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)
Team Roping
- Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan, 4.2 seconds (tied Stampede record)
Barrel Racing
- Macee McCAllister, 17.39 seconds
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
