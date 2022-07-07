 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top times from Thursday's slack at Silver State Stampede

  • 0
Stampede team roping spurs

Shown are the team roping spurs that will be awarded to the winners of the Silver State Stampede.

 Anthony Mori

Tie-down roping

  • Shane Hanchey, 8.3 seconds
  • John Douch, 8.3 seconds

Steer wrestling

  • Rowdy Parrott, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)
  • Blake Mindemann, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)
  • Tyler Waguespack, 3.6 seconds (tied Stampede record)

Team Roping

  • Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan, 4.2 seconds (tied Stampede record)

Barrel Racing

  • Macee McCAllister, 17.39 seconds
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News