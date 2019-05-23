{{featured_button_text}}
Torch run

ELKO – Runners and Special Olympics athletes will carry the “Flame of Hope” down Idaho street beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Runners will carry it from the Nevada Highway Patrol office to CVS, where they will meet the Special Olympics athletes who will carry it to the sheriff’s office.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter traffic restrictions around the torch run.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments