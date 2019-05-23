ELKO – Runners and Special Olympics athletes will carry the “Flame of Hope” down Idaho street beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Runners will carry it from the Nevada Highway Patrol office to CVS, where they will meet the Special Olympics athletes who will carry it to the sheriff’s office.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter traffic restrictions around the torch run.
