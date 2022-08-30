 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Total Eyecare contest winners

Total Eyecare contest winners

Total Eyecare Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall presented sunglasses and gift certificates to winners of the 2022 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Total Eyecare has presented the winners of its 2022 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest with prizes for their efforts.

Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.

“Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early,” stated the organizwers.

First-place winners received a $25 gift certificate at Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.

