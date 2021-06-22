Tour of Homes donates to Horizon Hospice

ELKO – “Spring Tour of Homes” recently donated a $15,000 check to Horizon Hospice

“The year 2020-2021 has been a trying one for many,” said Lisa Turner of the Luke Fitzgerald Group. “Yet, in the midst of it all we see time and again neighbors, friends, colleagues and businesses coming together to support great local causes.”

“This year’s Spring Tour of Homes is blessed to be counted among those,” Turner said. “We had more ‘rose sponsors’ than ever. We had continued support from previous sponsors and we had new sponsors come join us. In this ever-changing landscape, the consistency of our local community has not wavered. In fact they have truly emboldened their commitment to each other.”

“Because of this generous heart that abides in our community we are delighted to announce that we get to share $15,000 to our 2021 Spring Tour of Homes beneficiary, Horizon Hospice,” Turner said.

“This local non-profit hospice has seen their usual annual fundraiser adjust to a much smaller event. Yet, the need for hospice and grief care has not diminished,” Turner said.