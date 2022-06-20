Tour of Homes visits 21 houses

ELKO – The Elko County Realtor Association, along with the Spring Tour of Homes committee, kicked off their annual event on May 14 with more than 21 open houses throughout the Elko/Spring Creek area.

This year the event included currently listed homes in both Elko and Spring Creek, along with a main HUB located at the Commercial Casino Parking lot. The hub hosted many local Real Estate brokerage booths along with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, insurance companies and food trucks. Each booth handed out raffle prizes and information about the local real estate market.

This event was free to the public and they were encouraged to attend each open house for a chance to win tickets to Lagoon, sponsored by Elko Broadcasting Company. During the event raffle tickets were sold to win two brand new Traeger grills donated by Home Depot and Shabonya Dutton with State Farm Insurance.

Elko County Realtor Association President Kaci Lynch said a total of $3,150 was raised from the raffle tickets and was donated to the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center. The Elko County Realtor Association has chosen the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center as their beneficiary for the last year. Over the course of the year the association has been delighted to donate $40,167 throughout many fundraising efforts and events.

The Great Basin Child Advocacy Center supports, nurtures, and protects children and families who are involved in child abuse investigation and treatment by providing a child-friendly environment that minimizes trauma and fosters healing. They are currently under construction with their new facility at 1401 College Ave. The facility will be able to serve cases throughout Northeastern Nevada. For more information visit their website at greatbasincac.org

“We would like to thank all the sponsors and the Realtor members that make this event so successful every year,” said Lynch. “Keep a lookout for next year’s event planned for May 2023.”

