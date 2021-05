ELKO – Traffic at one of Elko’s busiest intersections could see delays as signals are repaired.

The work at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the City of Elko.

Motorists should expect delays at the intersection, which is on the only paved route between Elko and Spring Creek

“Please obey all traffic control devices and use care when using this intersection,” stated the City. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

