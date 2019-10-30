ELKO — Learn how pioneers etched their names in stone, make a doll out of corn husks, and learn a new dance at the California Trail Interpretive Center.
The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout November. The following programs are free and open to everyone:
Nov. 3, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Corn Husk Dolls
Children’s toys have changed a lot over the years. Corn husk dolls were first made by Native Americans and later adopted by the settlers. Join Jordan Thomas and learn how to make your own cornhusk doll.
Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Pioneer Axe Throwing
Join Volunteer Jimmy Webber and learn how to throw axes like the pioneers and mountain men did. Axe throwing will take place all day on a first come first serve basis. Closed toe shoes required. Participants should be at least 8 years old.
Nov. 17, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Spreading Gold Fever: Newspapers from the California Gold Rush
News of each new gold discovery traveled all over the world in newspapers. Every exaggerated news story brought more people to California looking for their fortune. Come learn all about the significance of newspapers during the California Gold Rush and create your own Gold Rush newspaper.
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.: Pioneer Square Dancing
Bring your dancing shoes to the California Trail Interpretive Center and learn how to square dance just like the pioneers did. Dave and Dixie Starbuck will be the instructors for the dance. No experience required. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.
Nov. 24, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Etched in Stone: Carving Your Name Like an Emigrant!
Emigrants etched their names on cliffsides and boulders all along the California Trail, leaving behind physical traces of their presence that can still be seen today. Come learn about the historical significance of their names and the importance of protecting our cultural heritage, and have the opportunity to make your own name carvings just like the pioneers!
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
