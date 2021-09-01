Trail Center to be open Fridays and Saturdays

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is set to start the second phase of reopening this week. Operating hours will now be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Safety protocols and phased facility maintenance will be re-evaluated and adjusted as needed to meet the goal of being opened full-time again as soon as possible.
“The new hours and days will allow those with weekday jobs and school obligations to see the Center,” said BLM Elko District Manager Gerald Dixon. “We will continue to adjust operations based on staffing and capacity with programming and repairs to the facility.”
Trail Center staff will continue to operate in a COVID-safe manner, adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local public health authorities. Staff and volunteers will sanitize the center and exhibits first thing in the morning and conduct touch-up sanitation every two hours.
No more than 62 people will be allowed inside the facility and guidelines on masks will follow Nevada Emergency Directive 047, which states all persons in counties with substantial or high community transmission rates will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. A chart, updated every Tuesday, showing the current mask status for all counties in Nevada can also be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.
The trail center plans to provide the local community with robust outreach events and interpretive programs through partnerships with local museums, agencies, and other partners, includingthe Northeastern Nevada Museum, the Western Folklife Center, local colleges & schools, the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, Tribes, the U.S. Forest Service, Trails West, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Southern Nevada Conservancy, South Fork State Recreation Area, California Trail Heritage Alliance, and the Oregon and California Trail Association.