Trail Center to be open Fridays and Saturdays

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is set to start the second phase of reopening this week. Operating hours will now be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Safety protocols and phased facility maintenance will be re-evaluated and adjusted as needed to meet the goal of being opened full-time again as soon as possible.

“The new hours and days will allow those with weekday jobs and school obligations to see the Center,” said BLM Elko District Manager Gerald Dixon. “We will continue to adjust operations based on staffing and capacity with programming and repairs to the facility.”

Trail Center staff will continue to operate in a COVID-safe manner, adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local public health authorities. Staff and volunteers will sanitize the center and exhibits first thing in the morning and conduct touch-up sanitation every two hours.