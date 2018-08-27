ELKO – U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s California Trail Interpretive Center is looking for support from the Elko City Council for its federal budget request for operating the center that attracts visitors to Elko in growing numbers.
“It’s been a steady climb over the years,” center Manager Connie Jacobs said Friday of the visitation numbers. “Last year, there were a little over 26,000 visitors.”
The budget request is for $590,000 to be included in the BLM’s fiscal year budget that begins Oct. 1, 2019, according to the agenda for the 4 p.m. Aug. 28 meeting.
The city’s National Historic California Emigrant Trail Interpretive Center Advisory Board is recommending the council send a letter to the BLM in Washington in favor of the budget request, and the proposed letter chastises the agency for failing to provide adequate funding.
“Since completion of the facility, the Elko BLM Field Office has struggled to adequately fund the ongoing operation of the CTIC. As a result, the facility has not been adequately staffed, days of operation have been reduced and maintenance has been deferred,” the draft letter states.
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Don Newman said that “funding support is critical for operating the trail center,” especially when ECVA is hosting travel writers and tour operators. These operators are “looking for consistency with their tours, and the stops along the way,” he said.
“The trail center currently has to close on Monday and Tuesday due to lack of funding and that impacts future stops for these tours as a site needs to be open for all tours to sell and book a stop,” Newman said.
Jacobs said bus tours to the center have been down this summer, although she doesn’t have final figures. She thought the heavy fires in California may have contributed to the slowdown in tour buses coming to the center, which is eight miles west of Elko.
Jacobs said Newman is right that the center is closed Mondays and Tuesdays “largely due to the budget, although she said she wanted to wait to talk about budget specifics until after public officials have been informed. Jacobs plans to be at the Elko council meeting.
The BLM also hopes to bring up the budget request at the Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission meeting on Monday, Jacobs said. That meeting is at 6 p.m. The budget request isn’t on the agenda as a specific action item, however.
The California Trails Interpretive Center has been open full time since 2012 but was open summers only for a couple of years before the grand opening. Support from the center came from state and local governments, as well as the federal government. The BLM is the owner-operator.
The state contributed $3 million, the City of Elko, $2 million, and Elko County, $1 million, and former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and Nevada’s other lawmakers at the time all pushed for construction of the trails center. The federal government contributed $12 million.
“As a financial investor in this facility, the City of Elko considers the CTIC a community asset, one that should be actively promoted and preserved for generations to come,” the draft letter to be presented to the council states.
ECVA promotes the trails center as part of its “Discover the Historic West” marketing campaign, and a brochure highlighting the trails center, Northeaster Nevada Museum, Western Folklife Center, Sherman Station and the new Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum has been distributed along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to Newman.
“We have added the California Trails Interpretive Center into the Adventures on the Edge booklet that features outdoor trails and recreation, and we have featured the trails center prominently in the annual Elko Visitors Guide that’s produced each year,” he said.
The trails center hosts California Trails Days each year and offers educational programs and exhibits, in addition to the dioramas that depict the early years when wagon trains passed through the Elko area.
“We have rotating exhibits that come and go,” Jacobs said.
True West magazine recently named the trails center as one of the top 10 Western museums, according to its newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.