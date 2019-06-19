ELKO – A train carrying munitions derailed Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of Interstate 80 east of Wells.
A Union Pacific Railroad spokesman said 22 cars derailed, and the material that was spilled was vegetable oil.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office stated that the train was carrying explosives.
“Rail cars containing munitions are located at the opposite end of the train, away from the derailment.” the sheriff’s office stated.
According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the highway was closed in both directions from Wells to Moor, a six-mile stretch.
Travelers were advised to use U.S. Highway 93 north and south alternates.
Interstate 80 was expected to reopen during the noon hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Michael Lyday of Elite Services Group LLC in Salt Lake City was driving into Wells from Elko when he saw the derailed train. He told the Elko Daily Free Press that he took photos and video of the derailment, which was a couple hundred yards from the freeway at the east edge of town.
"When I got there the EMS wasn't even there yet," he said.
Lyday said he did not hear any explosions, but he left the area after hearing a report that incendiary material was on the train.
His video shows a plume rising from the crash and blowing parallel to Interstate 80.
A Union Pacific Railroad spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
In an unrelated incident, two people were transported to a hospital and more than 50 others were treated for symptoms after a rail car spilled at least 300 gallons of sulfur dioxide in Salt Lake City earlier Wednesday morning, KSL.com reported.
That spill happened at Thatcher Chemicals around 8:40 a.m.
Multiple people in the area complained of an odd smell and began to feel symptoms, Salt Lake City Fire Division Chief Ryan Mellor told the television station.
