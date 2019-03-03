ELKO – A truck carrying about 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel to Barrick’s Cortez mine was struck by a train Saturday morning when it failed to clear the tracks in time, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The crash at about 6:30 a.m. resulted in a fuel spill at the crossing about five miles south of the Beowawe exit from Interstate 80.
The NHP said the Pilot Thomas Logistics truck was traveling south on State Route 306 when the collision occurred. The train did not derail, and no one was injured. The road was reopened Saturday afternoon.
The trucking company reported that the site was being cleaned up by Union Pacific Railroad with support from Pilot Thomas and oversight by the Nevada Department of Transportation.
“Pilot Thomas and Barrick are fully cooperating with authorities,” the company said.
