Train-vehicle crash reported

ELKO – First responders had a busy afternoon Wednesday with two emergencies reported between 4 and 5 p.m.

The first call around 4:30 p.m. was for a train-vehicle collision in the Elburz/Halleck area. Reports at Elko Central Dispatch indicated a vehicle had been struck and a woman had to be extricated.

About 15 minutes later, firefighters were called to Monument Peak, near Lone Mountain Station off Mountain City Highway north of Elko. But when crews arrived they were unable to find any evidence of a fire.

Most of Elko County’s wildfires this year have burned only an acre or less.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 0