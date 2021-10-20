 Skip to main content
Train-vehicle crash, wildfire reported
Train-vehicle crash, wildfire reported

Elko County Fire Protection District

ELKO – First responders had a busy afternoon Wednesday with two emergencies reported between 4 and 5 p.m.

The first call around 4:30 p.m. was for a train-vehicle collision in the Elburz/Halleck area. Reports at Elko Central Dispatch indicated a vehicle had been struck and a woman had to be extricated.

About 15 minutes later, firefighters were called to Monument Peak, near Lone Mountain Station off Mountain City Highway north of Elko.

The fire had burned about a 20 square foot area, the call to dispatch said.

It was only the third wildfire of October, so far. Earlier fires burned only a tenth of an acre, one off Bullion Road and the other Lower Lamoille Road.

Most of Elko County’s wildfires this year have burned only an acre or less.

Details on the latest emergency calls will be provided once they are available from officials.

