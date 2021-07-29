Transgender bishop to visit Faith Lutheran

ELKO -- The Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer, the first openly transgender Bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod, will be visiting Faith Lutheran Church in Elko on Monday. It will be Rohrer’s first visit as bishop to Nevada.

A distinguished pastor, published author and outspoken advocate for marginalized communities, Rohrer will be connecting with faith leaders and congregation members to learn more about the lives and mission history of Lutherans in the area.

"At the beginning of my service as Bishop, I am visiting the first major cities west of Utah in order to celebrate the rich history of Lutherans in Nevada,” said Rohrer. “While my professional ministry has primarily been in urban areas, growing up in South Dakota, I care very deeply about congregations in rural and remote spaces. I hope that my time with congregations from Reno to Elko will help me be a better advocate for these important ministries."

Rohrer was one of 18 pastors ordained in 2006 when the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America did not allow LGBT pastors to serve openly. In 2010, Rohrer was one of the first seven pastors received into the ELCA after their policies changed.

Sierra Pacific Synod is a geographically diverse community of churches spanning across Northern California and into Nevada.

Grace Lutheran Church and Wilgefortis Press have published Rohrer’s books including “Prayers from Norway,” “The Chaplain’s Heart” and “Sacred Water.” Publications for children include “Mr. Grumpy Christian” and “This is My Body.”

