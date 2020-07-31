× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A wildfire that sparked on a 100-degree afternoon came dangerously close to backyards of homes along Dotta Drive on Friday.

The blaze was reported to authorities at 4:10 p.m., burning in a vacant lot south of Angel Park and north of the shopping center that includes Family Dollar, Aaron’s and AutoZone, running adjacently east of West Sage Street.

It is estimated to have scorched between 2 and 2-1/2 acres.

According to City of Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego, the fire was started at a transient camp.

An officer spotted smoke coming from the area and used a fire extinguisher to put out 90% of the fire before it got out of control, Griego explained.

“Unfortunately, the wind picked up and started pushing it to the east along the hill and it started working its way up the slope towards the homes on Dotta Drive,” Griego said.

Smoke was visible in the tree streets as fire crews worked to put it out.

Two fire engines, Patrol 3 and Brush 3, responded responded to the scene, along with Elko Ambulance.

The fire was contained in 40 minutes with two crews working at both the top and bottom of the slope.

Traffic was eventually blocked on West Sage Street by Elko Police, with a detour set up on Westwood Drive for motorists.

The National Weather Service stated afternoon temperatures could get as high as 104 degrees and issued a Heat Advisory through Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the triple-digits over the weekend before lowering to the mid-90s next week.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 9 Sad 1 Angry 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.