Trash fire ignites grass, threatens homes in Ryndon

ELKO – Fire crews battled their second human-caused blaze in a three-day period on Saturday, both of them burning dangerously close to homes.

The latest burned more than 100 acres. It started on Monroe Street in an off-the-grid area in Ryndon after a resident burned trash in a pit the night before, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Hamilton reminds residents that Elko County is under a burn ban this summer because of high fire danger.

The man told fire officials he extinguished the blaze Friday with five gallons of water.

Firefighters were called out around 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It smoldered all night and when the wind came up it jumped into the grass,” eventually burning 112 acres, Hamilton said.

Seven federal engines, five county engines, a state engine and Ryndon volunteers were aided by an air attack with two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.

"We managed to save the homes" in the area but an abandoned trailer was destroyed, Hamilton said.