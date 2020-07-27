Trash fire ignites grass, threatens homes in Ryndon

ELKO – Fire crews battled their second human-caused blaze in a three-day period on Saturday, both of them burning dangerously close to homes.
The latest burned more than 100 acres. It started on Monroe Street in an off-the-grid area in Ryndon after a resident burned trash in a pit the night before, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Hamilton reminds residents that Elko County is under a burn ban this summer because of high fire danger.
The man told fire officials he extinguished the blaze Friday with five gallons of water.
Firefighters were called out around 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It smoldered all night and when the wind came up it jumped into the grass,” eventually burning 112 acres, Hamilton said.
Seven federal engines, five county engines, a state engine and Ryndon volunteers were aided by an air attack with two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.
"We managed to save the homes" in the area but an abandoned trailer was destroyed, Hamilton said.
He said the case was referred to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, same as a blaze on Wednesday evening that burned near homes in Spring Creek. That fire was apparently started by a man setting off fireworks.
Federal firefighters also responded Sunday to a blaze near the TS Ranch east of Battle Mountain.
The cause of that fire, which burned 3.5 acres, is under investigation.
Fire danger remains extreme in northern Nevada, where a red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday as thunderstorms move up from the south.
Winds were already picking up ahead of the storms by 9 a.m.
