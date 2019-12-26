Travel advisories posted on portions of northeastern Nevada highways
Interstate 80 near Pequop Summit

Interstate 80 near Pequop Summit

 NDOT

ELKO – Holiday travelers may find a few snowy roads in northeastern Nevada as they head home after Christmas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting winter driving conditions Thursday morning over Pequop and Emigrant summits on Interstate 80, and on U.S. Highway 93 from Lage’s Junction south to Warm Springs.

A few snow showers were lingering in the region west of Elko and in the Ruby Mountains, according to National Weather Service radar.

The forecast for Elko calls for light snow and patchy, freezing fog Thursday followed by partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Highs through the end of the week will be near the freezing mark.

Another chance of snow showers arrives on Sunday but only half an inch of accumulation is expected.

