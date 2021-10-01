 Skip to main content
Traveler killed in pileup on US Highway 93
Traveler killed in pileup on US Highway 93

Traveler killed in pile-up on US Highway 93

The driver of a van (on shoulder) was killed Monday on U.S. Highway 93 when it was struck from behind by a rental moving truck and pushed into a dump truck.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

ELKO – An Illinois man was killed Monday morning in a pileup at a construction zone on U.S. Highway 93 about halfway between Wells and Jackpot, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday.

A Penske moving truck was traveling north at about 7:40 a.m. when it slammed into traffic that was stopped by a flagger in a construction zone. The truck hit a Chrysler van, killing the driver as the van was pushed into a Freightliner dump truck.

Darryl Mayhew, 70, of Troy, Illinois was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was flown to a hospital in Utah with critical injuries.

The Penske truck then overturned, striking the Freightliner which then hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The pickup then hit a Dodge van. Occupants of the Freightliner and F-150 were treated and released on the scene.

Impairment and inattention are suspected of the driver in the Penske, NHP reported.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Payne at 775-753-1111.

