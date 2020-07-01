Tree street burglar receives probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man received probation for burglarizing a tree street residence more than a year ago.

Wyatt J. Mowray, 24, was given a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison and was placed on probation for five years by Elko District Judge Nancy Porter, according to court documents filed June 25.

He pleaded no contest to a charge of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods, a category “C” felony.

Mowray must also pay $1,731.27 restitution to the relatives of the owners, who are deceased.

Police were called to a burglary in an unoccupied home on Feb. 28, 2019. The residence had been broken into and ransacked with items missing, including jewelry and coins. There were no suspects.

On Nov. 9, Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence and found Mowray staying in the garage. Some of the stolen items were discovered, including a checkbook belonging to the deceased owner.

He was booked on felony counts of burglary and receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods, and a lesser charge of accessory to a felony.

On April 17, Mowray was arrested for reckless driving disregarding safety. He was scheduled for an in-custody court appearance in Elko Justice Court on Wednesday regarding that charge.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9