 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

Jenna and Carter Kidwell Tree

Jennifer Koopman, mother of Jenna and Carter Kidwell, decorates a tree for charity. Koopman began the tradition with her children a number of years ago to teach them about community and giving. Normally, the two help their mom decorate but they are both away at college.

ELKO – Businesses, civic organizations and individuals began installing their tree and wreath donations Monday for the annual Festival of Trees at the Elko Conference Center.

This year’s theme is “My Favorite Things.” 

Donors can attend a donor event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the conference center.

The festival is a popular community fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit Community Foundation of Elko County, Elite Futbol Club, Elko Hockey Association and Zero Suicides Elko County.

“When I think about these last 18 months and those impacted, I really think about children,” Delmo Andreozzi, ECVA board member, said earlier. “With what our children have been through and continue to endure, I believe extracurricular activities are more important than they ever have been."

Public viewing and bidding will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 to 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4.

Visit exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2021 to bid.

“Each item will have a placard in front of it that has the item number and who donated it and it will have the QR code,” said Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. “Folks will be able to take their smartphone and just scan that barcode using the camera app and it will take them directly to the website where they can register to bid and place their bids.

People are also reading…

"The platform is great because they can set a max bid and if somebody outbids them, it will bid them up," she said. "If they don’t do that, they will automatically get a text message or an email each time they get outbid that notifies them that that has happened.”

--

Festival of Trees 2021:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Christmas Bazaar returns this year

Christmas Bazaar returns this year

“The application is online,” said Senior Center Director Matt McCarty. “Booth space costs range a little bit, but, for the most part it’s $275 per booth.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris May Use Flying Taxis During The 2024 Olympic Games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News