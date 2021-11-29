Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

ELKO – Businesses, civic organizations and individuals began installing their tree and wreath donations Monday for the annual Festival of Trees at the Elko Conference Center.

This year’s theme is “My Favorite Things.”

Donors can attend a donor event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the conference center.

The festival is a popular community fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit Community Foundation of Elko County, Elite Futbol Club, Elko Hockey Association and Zero Suicides Elko County.

“When I think about these last 18 months and those impacted, I really think about children,” Delmo Andreozzi, ECVA board member, said earlier. “With what our children have been through and continue to endure, I believe extracurricular activities are more important than they ever have been."

Public viewing and bidding will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 to 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4.

Visit exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2021 to bid.

“Each item will have a placard in front of it that has the item number and who donated it and it will have the QR code,” said Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. “Folks will be able to take their smartphone and just scan that barcode using the camera app and it will take them directly to the website where they can register to bid and place their bids.

"The platform is great because they can set a max bid and if somebody outbids them, it will bid them up," she said. "If they don’t do that, they will automatically get a text message or an email each time they get outbid that notifies them that that has happened.”

Festival of Trees 2021:

