Tribal, Spring Creek residents among new COVID cases in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County added 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no additional deaths were reported.

Hospitalizations were listed at 35, up from 31 on Monday.

The latest surge of coronavirus appears to be having a disproportionate impact on the county’s native population. About 6.4% of residents are American Indian but 8.5% of the new cases reported last week were tribal.

A contact tracing team from Southern Bands Health Center has been working with the county and state to identify close contacts in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Spring Creek is also seeing a higher rate per capita than the rest of the county. Throughout most of the pandemic about 25% of COVID cases have been Spring Creek residents, but last week the number was up to 30%.

About 49% of new cases are residents of the city of Elko.

Roughly one in seven Elko County residents has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since the spring of 2020. That number matches the overall case rate in the rest of Nevada.

The county’s test positivity rate dropped slightly Tuesday. The rate was 30.1% on Monday and was 28% Tuesday.