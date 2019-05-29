IBAPAH, Utah -- The Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation Business Council has called a public meeting for June 1 to address what they described as “hazardous and life-threatening conditions” on the Ibapah Road on the Nevada-Utah border.
The tribe invites the public, the press, and government employees who are concerned about the condition of the road to a meeting at 6 p.m. in the tribe’s administration building.
Participants will discuss “any and all options to replace the Ibapah Road.”
The road spans about 45 miles and in Utah (including Tooele County) and Nevada (including Elko and White Pine counties), going through Bureau of Land Management lands and ending on the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation.
“The deadly conditions on Ibapah Road are extremely dangerous for travelers,” stated a release from the tribe. “The road is filled with potholes, cracks, deteriorated shoulders, and many other problems. Repair and repaving is an absolute necessity for all residents of the Ibapah Valley, not just CTGR tribal members.”
Food will be provided at the meeting. For more information call Phyllis Naranjo, CTGR Tribal Secretary, at 435-234-1138 or email at phyllis.naranjo@ctgr.us.
