Tribes OK use of Indians, Braves mascots in Elko

ELKO – Two Elko County schools are keeping their Native American-related sports team names, with official support from two tribal councils in compliance with Nevada law.

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone passed a resolution July 27 approving the school district’s request to retain the name “Indians” as the Elko High School mascot, along with certain conditions. And the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation sent a letter to the school district this week stating they would like Owyhee Combined Schools to retain the “Braves” mascot.

The Nevada Legislature passed a bill last year that bans “racially discriminatory” mascots without tribal approval.

In response to the law, Elko County School District officials this week adopted a policy that states “The Board of Trustees hereby prohibits the use of any name, logo, mascot, song, or other identifier that is racially discriminatory or contains racially discriminatory language or imagery, including, without limitation, a name, logo, mascot, song, or other identifier associated with the Confederate States of America or a federally recognized Indian tribe.”

The approval from both tribes indicates that the majority of their leadership do not consider Elko County’s usage to be racially discriminatory.

Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, mentioned the approval of tribes in Elko and Owyhee last year when he introduced the bill to ban discriminatory mascots. The new law was also intended to change offensive place names still being used in Nevada.

Controversy over the Indians name dates back to at least 1994, when a television network wanted to censor Elko High School’s marching band during their participation in the 1995 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. Davis Gonzales, then chairman of the Te-Moak Tribe, sent the district a letter of support, stating in part that the marching Band of Indians “provides a positive image of our tribe.”

Gonzales has been designated the tribe’s liaison with the school district on continued use of the mascot.

The Te-Moak’s continued approval of the usage comes with conditions, including that the school district add a supplemental history curriculum “related to the true historical events of the Native Americans,” with assistance from the tribe in developing the curriculum.

The tribe also will determine if any future versions of the mascot or other symbols are considered derogatory and in violation of the resolution.

Not everyone on the tribal council agreed with the decision. Seven of the nine members were present at the July 27 meeting, and two of them voted against the resolution.

Some former students in the district have said they felt discriminated against. Marla McDade Williams testified at last year’s legislative hearing that “I was a native student athlete and I had to separate and compartmentalize myself from the jeering about my culture.”

A more recent graduate, Lindsey Oppenhein, has posted an online petition at change.org that currently has more than 3,000 signatures in support of changing the mascot.

“Because the name is historically and culturally incorrect, the usage of the term and imagery is outdated, racist, and inappropriate,” states the petition. “Many members of the Western Shoshone Tribe have tried numerous times to express their distaste towards the name; however, their voices have not been heard.”

081222-elk-nws-elko-high-school-mascot-01.jpg A banner featuring one version of the Indians logo

Some school district officials were surprised that support for the Indians mascot remains strong. Some sports teams, in anticipation of the potential change, revised their logo to a simple “E” on equipment and clothing, distancing themselves from the Native theme.

Superintendent of Schools Clayton Anderson told board members this week that there was a lot of concern in the community when the district posted the agenda for the policy to ban racially discriminatory mascots “that this was step one in getting rid of” the Indians and Braves mascots.

Anderson said the intent of the state law was not to define which mascots are considered discriminatory, but to get communities to come together to make their own decisions.

“We’ve gotten together with our community organizations, the tribes, and come to agreements and we’re working together,” he told board members.

Trustee Matt McCarty said, “I appreciate our partners with the Te-Moak Tribe and well as the Shoshone-Paiute for allowing us to continue to use what I believe are historically relevant mascots.”

Support for Owyhee’s use of the Braves mascot came via a letter from Brian Mason, vice-chairman of the Shoshone-Pauite tribes.

“This Braves logo was crafted by us, for us,” he wrote. “In no way, shape or form do we feel that our Braves logo denigrates our student population. In fact, it cultivates and promotes our tribal culture, contributing to the overall well-being of our young people and our community.

Mason noted that more than 95% of students at the school are Native Americans, and “Suffice it to say that the Braves mascot is fitting with who we are as a people.”