Triple A scholarship winners announced

ELKO -- Three students nominated for their achievements in Academic, Athletic and Artistic endeavors during the school year have received $1,000 scholarships, concluding this year’s Student of the Week campaign.

Elko High School’s Hannah Blanchard and Keian Lostra and Spring Creek High School’s Tye Fonger each received scholarships for their essays on community service.

The students, who were each nominated by their teachers and counselors, were among 102 seniors receiving recognition as a Triple A scholar from Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee, Wells and West Wendover high schools.

For nine years, Student of the Week has recognized hundreds of students throughout the Elko County School District for their achievements in the classroom, in sports, and in performing or visual arts.

Student of the Week sponsors include Kidwell & Gallagher for academic students, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for athletic students, and the Northeastern Nevada Museum for artistic students.

Craig Kidwell and his daughter Jenna, both EHS alumni along with Barbara Gallagher, presented the academic scholarship to Blanchard. Each spoke to the importance of supporting graduates in their first year of college.

“Barb and I think it’s important to sponsor these to help these kids get that initial step to continue that education because we think continuing education is important, not only for us, for our children, but for all of Elko’s kids,” Craig said.

“I was the recipient of a few scholarships myself last year and those were extremely helpful in getting me through this first year,” Jenna added. “I’m very excited to partake in helping these students get through their first year and jump-start their higher education experience.”

NNRH Director of Marketing and Community Relations Steve Burrows, who presented the scholarship to Lostra, explained that the hospital’s mission statement of physical fitness and activity was a perfect fit to spotlight student-athletes in the Student of the Week program.

“We’re a strong supporter of local athletics all throughout Elko County and we just love to see recognition for these students,” Burrows said. “We love to see their picture in the paper. I think that’s exciting for them, and for their families, to recognize their achievements both on the field and off the field.”

After presenting the artistic scholarship to Fonger, Northeastern Nevada Museum Executive Director Lauren Roovaart said the museum is committed to “supporting those students who excel, not only in the arts, but in all academic areas.”

“Northeastern Nevada Museum is proud of our local high school students whose scholastic achievements are paving the way for future successes. It is a pleasure to be a part of AAA’s scholarship program,” Roovaart said. “Congratulations to the graduating class of 2022.”

---

Below is a gallery of all AAA Student of the Week nominees for 2021-2022:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.