Trouten takes oath

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten speaks to a large audience gathered at Elko City Hall while Mayor Reece Keener looks on Oct. 22, 2019.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – The city’s new police chief was busy this week promoting staff and planning to tackle community issues such as mental health.

Mayor Reece Keener read the oath of office to Ty Trouten as he recited back. Natalie Trouten, his wife, took to the podium to pin the new badge to his uniform.

“First, Mr. Mayor and members of council, I would like to say thank you for your faith and confidence in me to allow me to have this position,” Chief Trouten said. “I promise you I will give you everything that I have.”

In an interview the following day, Trouten said being chief “feels very good, but very busy.”

“With my moving up it also creates vacancies down the chain of command, so we’ll have promotions tomorrow for one subject moving up, Sergeant (Jason) Pepper to lieutenant,” he said. “Detective Corporal (Bryan) Drake will be moving up to detective sergeant.”

“Our motto is ‘Pride in Service’ and we do pride ourselves on trying to be the very best we can be and serving our public across a multitude of means,” the new chief said.

Trouten said the force would focus on a variety of issues, including mental health.

“We look forward to taking [more] technological advances,” he added.

The Elko Police department uses Nixle and Facebook to help get the word out about safety and other issues.

“We really love our community [and] we have great support here,” Trouten said. “We want to maintain and enhance that.”

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, employees and residents bid a fond “adieu” to retiring chief Ben Reed.

“Thank you so much for everything you have done for our community,” said Keener. “We are very grateful to you. At this time, let’s all give him a hand.”

When Reed announced his retirement in August he recommended the council appoint Trouten, who also had the resounding support of Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

Trouten has served with the Elko Police Department for 22 years. Two years were in the Reserves and the rest have been as a full-time sworn officer.

He was promoted to corporal in 2006 after being involved with the Elko County Narcotics Task Force and the cadet explorer program.

Three years later he was appointed lieutenant, then captain in 2017.

A Montana native, Trouten attended Brigham Young University before moving to Elko.

