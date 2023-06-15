ELKO – A pickup truck burned Wednesday afternoon along the side of the highway on Lamoille Summit.

Elko County Fire Protection District was called to the blaze on the Spring Creek side of the summit. The truck, parked next to the southbound lanes, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Nevada State Police, Nevada Department of Transportation and the Elko County Sheriff's Department had State Route 227 closed temporarily in both directions due to firefighting operations and limited visibility due to smoke.

There were no injuries but the truck was a total loss.