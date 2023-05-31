Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – A truck fire began to spread to surrounding land Tuesday but the blaze was quickly extinguished by county firefighters.

Emergency responders were called to the site on Mountain City Highway north of Elko at 12:20 p.m. They found the cab of the truck fully engulfed in flames, with some burning of adjacent wildlands.

Nevada State Police and the Nevada Department of Transportation helped by providing traffic control.

There were no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.