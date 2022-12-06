 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Truck catches fire in crash on Interstate 80

  • 0
Truck catches fire in crash on Interstate 80

Elko County Fire Protection District posted these photos of truck crash west of Elko on Monday evening.

 ECFPD

ELKO – Emergency crews responded to crashes on Interstate 80 and in Spring Creek on Monday evening.

Two semi trucks collided on I-80 eastbound about 10 miles west of Elko, and one of the trucks caught fire.

Elko County Fire Protection District “made an aggressive stop on the fire” and traffic resumed by 8 p.m. The department thanked Carlin firefighters and ambulance responders for their assistance.

Another collision involved two vehicles on Palace Parkway.

Freezing fog blanketed Elko and parts of the surrounding area Tuesday morning but no crashes were reported by Nevada State Police. Fog is possible again late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The next winter storm system is expected to arrive early Friday morning. Isolated snow showers could begin after 4 a.m.

People are also reading…

The weekend forecast calls for more snow showers.

Nothing makes your car safer in the wintertime than making the place where the rubber meets the road out of a material that stays flexible in the cold. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More snow headed to Elko area

More snow headed to Elko area

Snowfall will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia launches ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News