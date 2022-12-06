Truck catches fire in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – Emergency crews responded to crashes on Interstate 80 and in Spring Creek on Monday evening.

Two semi trucks collided on I-80 eastbound about 10 miles west of Elko, and one of the trucks caught fire.

Elko County Fire Protection District “made an aggressive stop on the fire” and traffic resumed by 8 p.m. The department thanked Carlin firefighters and ambulance responders for their assistance.

Another collision involved two vehicles on Palace Parkway.

Freezing fog blanketed Elko and parts of the surrounding area Tuesday morning but no crashes were reported by Nevada State Police. Fog is possible again late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The next winter storm system is expected to arrive early Friday morning. Isolated snow showers could begin after 4 a.m.

The weekend forecast calls for more snow showers.